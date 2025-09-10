India and Sri Lanka sign MoU for Mannar Hospital project

The Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday (September 9) for the construction of a new building and the provision of medical equipment for the Accident and Emergency unit at the District General Hospital in Mannar.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Health and Mass Media in Colombo under the leadership of Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa and Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha.

The MoU was signed between Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media Dr. Anil Jasinghe and Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha.

Under the agreement, the Government of India will allocate an estimated Rs. 600 million for the project, which is expected to be completed within three years. The initiative follows a request by the Sri Lankan government seeking India’s support for the development of the Accident and Emergency unit at the Mannar hospital.

The event was also attended by Deputy Director General (Planning) Dr. S. Sridharan, Additional Secretary (Development) Sunil Galagama, Director (Planning) Dr. Janaki Vidanapathirana, along with several officials from the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka.