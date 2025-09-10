SriLankan Airlines suspends all flights to Nepal amid Kathmandu airport shutdown
SriLankan Airlines has announced that all flights to Nepal are suspended until further notice after Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was forced to shut down on Tuesday afternoon (September 9).
The closure comes amid escalating violence in Nepal, which has led to widespread disruption of air services. Most airlines, including major Indian carriers, halted their operations after the airport was shut, grounding hundreds of passengers and causing multiple cancellations.
According to Indian media reports, several flights bound for Kathmandu circled near the city before being diverted or sent back to India as the situation worsened on Tuesday. By the afternoon, Nepalese aviation authorities issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) confirming the airport’s closure. Flights will only resume once this notice is lifted.
The shutdown has affected more than 250 daily flights normally handled by Kathmandu airport. These include services operated by Air India, IndiGo, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Singapore Airlines, Batik Air, and others.
SriLankan Airlines has not indicated when flights may restart. Passengers are advised to check with the airline for further updates.
