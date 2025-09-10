Former Moratuwa Mayor Samanlal Fernando arrested
Posted by Editor on September 10, 2025 - 2:02 pm
Former Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council, Samanlal Fernando, has been taken into custody by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
It is reported that he was arrested in connection with allegations of causing losses to the government by awarding road development projects of the Moratuwa Municipal Council to his associates.
UPDATE – 03:20 PM:
Former Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council, Samanlal Fernando, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) earlier today (September 10), has been remanded until September 23, 2025, by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.
