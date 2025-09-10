Sri Lankans in Nepal urged to stay vigilant
September 10, 2025
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism advises all Sri Lankan nationals in Nepal to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of local authorities in light of the prevailing situation.
For assistance, Sri Lankans may contact the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kathmandu through the dedicated helpline at +977 9851048653.
