Sri Lanka Parliament passes bill to abolish former Presidents’ privileges
Sri Lanka’s Parliament passed the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill today (September 10), with a majority vote of 150 in favor and 1 against.
The second reading of the Bill started at 11:30 AM and concluded with the vote at around 3:30 PM.
The Bill, presented by the Minister of Justice and National Integration on August 7, 2025, aims to repeal the Presidents’ Entitlements Act, No. 4 of 1986.
Key provisions of the Bill include the removal of benefits such as residences, monthly allowances, secretarial allowances, official transport, and pensions for former Presidents and their widows, which were previously granted under the now-repealed Act.
Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, the Speaker of Parliament, certified the Bill this afternoon (September 10).
It will now become law as the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Act, No. 18 of 2025.
