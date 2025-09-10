Sri Lanka introduces card payment system for judicial fees

Posted by Editor on September 10, 2025 - 6:40 pm

Sri Lanka has launched a new card payment facility today (September 10) to allow the public to settle court-related payments.

The initiative was officially introduced at the Supreme Court premises under the leadership of Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena.

This move marks the first step toward modernizing the judiciary’s payment system. From now on, both individuals and lawyers can make payments for various judicial services, including court fines, case fees, stamp duty, and certified copy fees, using debit and credit cards.

Payments will be accepted across all court levels, from the Magistrate Courts to the Supreme Court, and can also be made through online payment platforms.

Key figures from the legal community were present at the event, including members of the Judicial Service Commission, President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya, and the Registrar and Deputy Registrars of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Surasena emphasized that this step is part of a larger effort to digitize Sri Lanka’s judicial system. The next phase of the initiative, which will further accelerate the digital transformation, is set to launch on September 12, 2025, at the Sri Lanka Judges’ Institute in Colombo.

This event will also feature the participation of Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara.

Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya and Attorney-at-Law Nikini Mapitigama also voiced their support for the ongoing digital integration efforts, highlighting the potential benefits for the public and legal professionals alike.

This move is expected to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in Sri Lanka’s judicial processes.