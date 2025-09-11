Sri Lanka Ex-Presidents ordered to return official residences

Posted by Editor on September 11, 2025 - 8:29 am

According to the provisions of the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill, the official residences provided to former Presidents in Sri Lanka must now be returned to the government.

Former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa, Maithripala Sirisena, and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga are among those occupying such residences. With the passing of the Bill in Parliament yesterday (September 10), they no longer hold this privilege.

It has been reported that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to vacate his official residence today (September 11). A spokesperson of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna said he will be moving to his Carlton residence in Hambantota.

Political sources also confirmed that former Presidents Maithripala Sirisena and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga will hand over their official residences to the government.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government announced that if the residences are not returned, the former Presidents must provide written notification explaining the delay. The Ministry further stated that it will take necessary steps in the future in line with the new law.