SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Nepal after temporary suspension

Posted by Editor on September 11, 2025 - 9:05 am

SriLankan Airlines resumed its flights to Nepal today (September 11) after services were suspended yesterday due to the closure of Kathmandu International Airport.

The airline’s flight UL-181 departed Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo at 8:15 AM and is scheduled to land in Kathmandu at 11:41 AM. The return flight is expected to arrive in Colombo at 4:40 PM.

SriLankan Airlines Manager Corporate Communications, Deepal Perera, said services had been halted on September 10 after Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority temporarily closed the airport because of the ongoing conflict in the country.

BIA officials confirmed that the airline provided hotel accommodation for 35 excess passengers who had arrived yesterday expecting to travel to Kathmandu.

At present, SriLankan Airlines is the only carrier operating flights between Colombo and Kathmandu. The airline will run four flights a week on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Mr. Perera said.