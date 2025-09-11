Police officer arrested for alleged links to Kehelbaddara Padme
A Sub-Inspector of Police has been arrested on charges of maintaining close ties with organized criminal Kehelbaddara Padme.
Police Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler stated that officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made the arrest.
The spokesman further noted that the arrested Sub-Inspector was serving in the Gampaha Division Crime Investigation Unit.
Following the recent repatriation of Kehelbaddara Padme and four other gang members from Indonesia, the CID has been holding them in custody and conducting interrogations.
Reports indicate that, based on information uncovered during these interrogations, the Sub-Inspector was taken into custody.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Two former UDA officials arrested September 11, 2025
- Mahinda Rajapaksa vacates official residence in Colombo September 11, 2025
- Police officer arrested for alleged links to Kehelbaddara Padme September 11, 2025
- SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Nepal after temporary suspension September 11, 2025
- Sri Lanka Ex-Presidents ordered to return official residences September 11, 2025