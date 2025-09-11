Police officer arrested for alleged links to Kehelbaddara Padme

A Sub-Inspector of Police has been arrested on charges of maintaining close ties with organized criminal Kehelbaddara Padme.

Police Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler stated that officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made the arrest.

The spokesman further noted that the arrested Sub-Inspector was serving in the Gampaha Division Crime Investigation Unit.

Following the recent repatriation of Kehelbaddara Padme and four other gang members from Indonesia, the CID has been holding them in custody and conducting interrogations.

Reports indicate that, based on information uncovered during these interrogations, the Sub-Inspector was taken into custody.