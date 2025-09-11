Mahinda Rajapaksa vacates official residence in Colombo

Posted by Editor on September 11, 2025 - 1:30 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa vacated his official residence at Wijerama Road in Colombo at around 1:15 PM today (September 11).

This move comes after the passing of the Presidents’ Entitlements (Repeal) Bill in Parliament yesterday (September 10), which requires all former Presidents to return the official residences provided to them. Rajapaksa had been occupying the residence up until today but lost that entitlement with the new law.

Speaking to the media, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam confirmed that Rajapaksa has now left the Wijerama residence and has travelled to his Carlton residence in Hambantota.