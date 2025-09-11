Two former UDA officials arrested

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested two former senior officials of the Urban Development Authority (UDA).

The arrested individuals are former UDA Director General, Sampath Ratnayake, and the Authority’s former Director of Lands, Weerawansa Perera.

Both suspects are scheduled to be produced before court later today (September 11).