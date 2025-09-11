Sri Lanka’s Civil Security Department marks 19 years of service

The Civil Security Department (CSD) marked its 19th anniversary yesterday (September 10) at the Civil Defence Forces Memorial in Mihintale, under the patronage of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha.

CSD Director General Major General (Retd) Palitha Fernando received the Defence Secretary on arrival.

The CSD, which operates under the Ministry of Defence, traces its origins to the Home Guard Service, which was restructured under Gazette No. 1462/20 on September 13, 2006. Since then, it has played an instrumental role in strengthening national security and community resilience, particularly during the LTTE terrorist conflict.

The ceremony paid tribute to fallen CSD war heroes and disabled veterans who made sacrifices during the humanitarian operation. Addressing the gathering, the Defence Secretary commended the CSD’s vital contribution during the conflict and its continued service in post-war nation-building.

He later personally engaged with CSD personnel and their families, listening to their concerns and offering words of encouragement, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to their welfare.

The event was attended by the Venerable Maha Sangha, including Ven. Walawahenguna Wewa Dharmarathana Thero, Chief Incumbent of Mihintale Temple, clergy of all religions, CSD Additional Director General Major General (Retd) Keerti Bandara, and a large gathering of CSD members and their families.