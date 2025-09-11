Sri Lanka’s 2026 Budget speech to be delivered on November 7, 2025

Posted by Editor on September 11, 2025 - 8:06 pm

The second reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, commonly known as the Budget Speech, will be delivered by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as Minister of Finance on November 7, 2025.

According to the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, the first reading of the Appropriation Bill, also known as the Budget, will be presented to Parliament on September 26, 2025.

The second reading debate will be held from November 8 to November 14, with the vote scheduled for November 14, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

Following this, the Committee Stage debate will take place from November 15 to December 5, lasting 17 days. The final vote on the third reading of the Budget will be held on December 5, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

These decisions were made at the Committee on Parliamentary Business meeting held today (September 11, 2025), chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramarathne.

During the budget period, Parliament will sit every day, including Saturdays, but not on Sundays and public holidays. On Mondays, sittings will begin at 9:30 AM, and on all other days at 9:00 AM.

Each day, time will be allocated for five Questions for Oral Answers and one Question under Standing Order 27(2), in addition to matters under Standing Orders 22(1) to (6).

The budget debate will run until 6:00 PM daily, after which adjournment motions will be debated from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM, except on vote days.

This time will be shared equally between the government and the opposition.