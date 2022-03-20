Another man dies fainting in a fuel queue in Kadawatha

Another senior citizen who fainted while standing in a fuel queue in Kadawatha has died on admission to hospital today (March 20).

Police said the 70-year-old victim, a three wheeler driver from Makola has died on admission to the Ragama Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old died on Saturday (March 19) while waiting in a queue to obtain kerosene in the area of Wattegama, Kandy. The incident took place at the Ellepola filling station.