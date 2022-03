The price of a laugfs gas has been increased due to the rupee depreciating against the dollar, Deputy Chairman of Laugfs Gas PLC Thilak de Silva said.

Accordingly, a 12.5 kg domestic Laugfs Gas cylinder has been increased to Rs. 4,199/-.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5kg cylinder increased to Rs. 1,680 while the price of a 2kg cylinder rose to Rs. 672.