Another suspect arrested over the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has arrested a 25-year-old man from Hingula yesterday (02) suspected to have links with Easter Sunday attack, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

TID officers attached to the Kandy Division arrested the suspect.

The suspect reportedly attended a training camp run by Zahran Hashim in Hambantota.

He is charged for having links with suspects in the Easter attacks and aiding and abetting extremists.

The TID is detaining the suspect and conducting further investigations.