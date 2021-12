Veteran stage and teledrama actor Sampath Thennakoon has passed away at the age of 62.

He was popular for his acting prowess in Sri Lankan cinema, theater and television.

He has been a part of many movies including: Hima Gira, Ahas Maliga, Seema Pawuru, Maduree.

Family members say that the body of the late Sampath Thennakoon will be cremated within 24 hours at his personal request.