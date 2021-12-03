First Omicron patient identified in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
First case of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 has been detected in Sri Lanka today, confirmed the Health Promotion Bureau.
A Sri Lankan National who had recently returned from South Africa has been confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant.
It is reported that he had arrived in Sri Lanka a few days ago and situation was revealed during the analysis of the results of a PCR test conducted at the airport
The Health Ministry has urged people not to panic as all preventive measures were being taken to prevent a spread.
