First Omicron patient identified in Sri Lanka

First case of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 has been detected in Sri Lanka today, confirmed the Health Promotion Bureau.

A Sri Lankan National who had recently returned from South Africa has been confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant.

It is reported that he had arrived in Sri Lanka a few days ago and situation was revealed during the analysis of the results of a PCR test conducted at the airport

The Health Ministry has urged people not to panic as all preventive measures were being taken to prevent a spread.