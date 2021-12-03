Power outage experienced across many areas in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
A breakdown in electricity supply is being experienced in many parts of Sri Lanka due to a transmission failure, confirmed by the Ministry of Power and Energy.
They said the cause for the failure was not identified yet.
However, the CEB maintenance services are already deployed to restore the power supply with the least possible delay.
The General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board said instructions were given to activate solar power generators until the situation is restored.
Share on FB