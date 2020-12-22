The Deputy Director General of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath says Rapid Antigen Tests will be carried out on individuals leaving the Western Province, at random.

Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo, Dr. Herath said steps have been taken to carry out the random tests at exit points of highways.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said many questioned as to why Rapid Antigen tests are not conducted on those exiting Colombo through expressways.

He however revealed that steps have been taken to conduct tests at random at exit points of the highway in order to prevent any disruptions to traffic flow.

Dr. Herath said therefore that tests will be carried out on people heading to the Southern Province at certain exit points bordering the Western Province.

Commenting on the reopening of airports for tourists Dr. Hemantha Herath said permission has only been granted to authorised and selected flights, and for flights organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He explained therefore that only pre-authorised flights will be allowed to fly to Sri Lanka, adding accordingly that restrictions are yet to be lifted for anyone seeking to travel to Sri Lanka freely as and when they wish.

Dr. Herath stated that flights will continue to operate under controlled measures.

(Source: News Radio)