Anura Karunathilaka sworn in as Energy Minister

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 20, 2026 - 5:30 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (April 20) appointed Anura Karunathilaka as Sri Lanka’s new Minister of Energy, and he was sworn in before the President this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Karunathilaka takes over the Energy portfolio following the resignation of former Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody on April 17, 2026.

He will continue to serve as the Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation in addition to his new responsibilities as Energy Minister.

President’s Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Jayakody and Energy Ministry Secretary Prof. Udayanga Hemapala submitted their letters of resignation to President Dissanayake on April 17.

The resignations were reportedly aimed at allowing an impartial and independent investigation by the Special Presidential Commission appointed to examine matters related to coal imports.