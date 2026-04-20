Sri Lanka to launch first wheelchair-accessible bus service

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 20, 2026 - 2:25 pm

Sri Lanka will launch its first wheelchair-accessible low-floor bus service from Makumbura tomorrow (April 21), with Rs. 430 million invested under the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development said the service was introduced in line with the government’s vision of building a country that ensures equal opportunities and protects human dignity for all.

Under the first phase of the project, 10 modern air-conditioned low-floor buses that can be easily accessed by wheelchair users will be deployed.

Each bus can carry 80 passengers at a time and has 33 seats. The buses have also been fitted with special technical features to ensure the safety of wheelchair users.

The service is planned to operate from Makumbura to Pettah and Kadawatha. It will also cover major healthcare centres, including Maharagama Apeksha Hospital and the National Hospital of Colombo.

The ministry also said 28 selected Sri Lanka Transport Board drivers have been given special training for the project.