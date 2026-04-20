Kumara Jayakody likely to move to the government backbench

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 20, 2026 - 10:40 am

Former Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody is reportedly set to take a government backbench seat in Sri Lanka’s Parliament after resigning to allow an independent coal probe.

Parliamentary sources said the seat arrangement would be made once his resignation from the ministerial post is officially announced.

Jayakody stepped down from the post of Energy Minister last Friday (April 17) to allow the Presidential Commission’s investigation to proceed independently.

He entered Parliament through the National List of the National People’s Power (NPP).

Along with Jayakody, Ministry Secretary Professor Udayanga Hemapala also resigned last Friday.