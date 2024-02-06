Anura Kumar meets India’s National Security Advisor

The Leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is in India for an official visit, met India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on Monday (February 05).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dissanayake said the focus of the discussion fell on regional security and bilateral relations between the two countries.

The National Executive Member of the National People’s Power (NPP), Vijitha Herath was also in attendance at this meeting.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake is heading a delegation of his party-led NPP alliance to India on a five-day, three-city visit, covering New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Indian media said the visit and meetings assume greater significance and that this is the first time New Delhi has invited the JVP leader.

Dissanayake also called on India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to speak about Sri Lanka’s economic challenges and the path ahead.

Minister Jaishankar has assured that India, with its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies, would always be a reliable friend and trusted partner of Sri Lanka.