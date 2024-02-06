Keheliya Rambukwella allowed to eat homemade meals while in remand custody

Sri Lanka’s former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who is currently in remand custody due to suspected wrongdoing in a drug procurement deal, has been allowed to eat homemade meals upon a doctor’s advice.

According to Prisons Spokesperson Gamini B. Dissanayake, Rambukwella hasn’t asked for treatment in a private hospital.

The Minister was arrested on February 02, 2024 in connection with a controversial immunoglobulin procurement scandal, where supposedly ineffective drugs were purchased for state hospitals.

On February 03, 2024, the minister was remanded in custody until February 15, 2024 after being produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

He was later admitted to the prison hospital on the same day on medical advice.