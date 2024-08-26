Anura Kumara Dissanayake unveils Election Manifesto
August 26, 2024
National People’s Power (NPP) presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake unveiled his election manifesto this morning (August 26).
The theme of the manifesto is “A Rich Country – A Beautiful Life.”
The unveiling took place at a ceremony held at the Monarch Imperial Convention Center in Sri Jayawardenepura.
The event was attended by several dignitaries, including NPP Leader and Presidential Candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake, party members, and various religious leaders.
You can read Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s election manifesto for the 2024 presidential election in Sri Lanka by clicking here.
What a disaster.
I wonder how many of my brother and sister citizens living in Valaichenai, Diyatalawa, and Sampoor can read Hon. Mr Dissanayake’s manifesto.