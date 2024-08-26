Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election schedule announced
Posted by Editor on August 26, 2024 - 1:36 pm
The Elections Commission of Sri Lanka has announced the schedule for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha elections.
Candidates can place their deposits from August 26 to September 11, 2024, with nominations accepted from September 09 to September 12, 2024.
Nominations should be submitted at the Galle District Secretariat.
The Returning Officer has published the announcement regarding the nomination process.
