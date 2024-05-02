Anura Kumara sets deadline for economic debate with Sajith Premadasa

Posted by Editor on May 2, 2024 - 9:43 am

Leader of the National People’s Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake, addressed a May Day rally on Wednesday (May 01), urging the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) to confirm a date before May 20, 2024 for the proposed debate on the economic policies of both parties.

Speaking at the NPP’s May Day rally, the parliamentarian emphasized that this would be the NPP’s final May Day rally under what he described as the ‘governance of corrupt individuals’.

“Today, the National People’s Power is holding its last May Day rally under the grip of those who have corrupted and undermined our country”, Dissanayake expressed.

Regarding the SJB’s persistent requests for a debate, he remarked, “Their constant insistence is bothersome. They have been calling for a debate incessantly. We offered Sajith Premadasa four days, but he claims to be occupied throughout, including nights. So, we requested him to propose a date before May 20. We are prepared for any day as it is essential to put an end to this persistent request.”