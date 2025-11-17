Anura Walpola arrested by Bribery Commission

Former Chairman of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, Anura Walpola, has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He was arrested this morning (November 17) in connection with a recruitment that had been carried out outside the legal procedure.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

UPDATE – 01:45 PM:

Former Chairman of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau, Anura Walpola, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S Bodaragama issued the order after considering submissions made by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and Walpola’s attorney.

The Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on two sureties of one million rupees each and imposed a foreign travel ban preventing him from leaving the country.

The Magistrate also warned the defendant not to attempt to influence any witnesses.

CIABOC arrested Walpola on allegations of corruption, specifically for unlawfully recruiting an individual to the post of Assistant Director Information Technology at the bureau without following the required procedure during his tenure as chairman.

CIABOC further requested the court to issue an appropriate order regarding the suspect. After granting bail, the Magistrate ordered that the case be taken up again on January 23, 2026.