Keheliya Rambukwella and family indicted in corruption cases

Posted by Editor on November 17, 2025 - 11:14 am

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, along with his son Ramith Rambukwella, his daughter Amali Nayanika Rambukwella, and their domestic aide Nipuni Krishnajina, have been served indictments before the Colombo High Court.

The indictments were presented by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and were taken up before High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal.

The charges relate to two separate cases filed against the four individuals.

After the indictments were read, the judge ordered that each accused be released on cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two personal bail bonds of Rs. 1 million each.

A travel ban was also imposed on all of them. The court then set January 12 and 14, 2026, for the pre-trial conferences.

In a separate case, indictments were also served against Keheliya Rambukwella and Ramith Rambukwella.

They received the same bail conditions, Rs. 50,000 cash bail and two personal bail bonds of Rs. 1 million each. A travel ban was imposed, and the judge ordered that their fingerprints be taken and reports submitted to the court.

This case was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on January 20, 2026.

According to reports, the cases are linked to allegations of the unlawful acquisition of assets and property during Keheliya Rambukwella’s time as a minister.