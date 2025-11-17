Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity

Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death after a court in Dhaka found her guilty of crimes against humanity linked to last year’s student led uprising.

The verdict was delivered on Monday by a three judge panel of the International Crimes Tribunal, the country’s domestic war crimes court.

Hasina, who has been living in India since August 2024, was tried in absentia. She was accused of ordering a deadly crackdown on anti government protesters during the 2024 unrest.

The tribunal found her guilty of charges that included murder, torture, extermination and other inhumane acts. The judges said she had instructed security forces to use drones, helicopters and lethal weapons to suppress the demonstrations.

The violent clashes last year left a large number of people dead. The United Nations earlier estimated that up to 1,400 people may have been killed, while the interim government’s health adviser reported more than 800 deaths and around 14,000 injuries.

Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years and is the daughter of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had denied the allegations and called the trial politically motivated.

The prosecution had requested the death penalty, arguing that she was directly responsible for the brutality used against the protesters.

Security was tightened across Dhaka as the verdict was announced, with paramilitary forces and police deployed in many areas.

Tension has remained high in the country in recent days. At least 30 crude bombs were set off and 26 vehicles were torched as political unrest grew ahead of the judgment.

Her party, the Awami League, also called for a nationwide shutdown in protest of the trial.

The verdict can still be appealed before the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.