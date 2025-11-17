GMOA meets President for crucial health sector discussion

Posted by Editor on November 17, 2025 - 8:11 pm

A discussion between the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) and Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was held this morning (November 17) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, following a request made earlier by the Association.

During the meeting, the President stated that Sri Lanka’s economy, which collapsed in 2022, has now stabilised, and that maintaining this stability is a key priority of the government. He added that he hopes to receive the support of the Government Medical Officers’ Association in this effort.

The President further explained that ensuring a strong and well-functioning healthcare sector is extremely important for the well-being of the people, and that this is a primary objective of his government.

Pointing out that the government does not intend to reduce the facilities and benefits provided to doctors and other professionals, the President said that the proposals and demands submitted by the GMOA would be considered in the future. He also emphasised that instead of each group seeking separate benefits, everyone should work together to rebuild the country.

The GMOA stated that protecting doctors and specialist doctors, who are an important human resource in the healthcare sector, is a responsibility of the government. They said that presenting their proposals and demands to the President was the purpose of the discussion, and that an extensive conversation took place regarding those matters.

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha, Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe, several officials from the Health Ministry, and representatives of the GMOA also took part in the discussion.