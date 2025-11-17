Sri Lanka launches programme to support big onion farmers

A discussion aimed at formulating a systematic programme to address the issues faced by local big onion farmers in Sri Lanka was held this morning (November 17) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The meeting was held under the patronage of the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, K. D. Lal Kantha, together with the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe.

Minister K. D. Lal Kantha pointed out that while a concrete programme has long existed to safeguard paddy farmers, no such systematic plan had been developed for other crops. He stated that this is the first time a government is preparing a definitive programme to resolve the problems of big onion farmers, emphasising that the objective of the present government is to protect all farmers and improve their living standards.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that while solutions are being sought for issues in the big onion sector, priority must be given to challenges faced by farmers, while also ensuring that onions are available to consumers at affordable prices. The Minister further emphasised that all decisions must be based on accurate data.

Matters related to increasing big onion production and the pricing mechanism were discussed in detail. The Department of Agriculture also presented a report outlining strategies and actions for sustainable production and marketing of local big onion cultivation.

A planned programme is currently underway to increase big onion production from 17 percent in 2025 to 22 percent in 2026 and 27 percent in 2027.

It was also stressed that the government has decided to introduce a stable price for big onions in a manner that is fair to farmers. Lengthy discussions were held on steps that could be taken to improve storage and other facilities for farmers.

Farmers pointed out that sharp price fluctuations caused by wide market gaps posed a major challenge, yet they continue their cultivation despite this risk. They requested the government to provide the necessary facilities to allow them to continue big onion cultivation as a sector capable of generating significant income.

As many farmers engaged in this sector operate on small landholdings, Minister K. D. Lal Kantha emphasised the need to consider such factors when calculating production costs and making policy decisions. He also urged all farmers to register with the Department of Agrarian Development so that necessary interventions can be made promptly in emergencies.

Farmers expressed their appreciation to the government for introducing a definitive programme and noted that this is the first time steps are being taken to address their challenges. They stated that they have confidence in the present government and are ready to work together in seeking solutions.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Namal Karunaratne; Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation, D. P. Wickramasinghe; Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Kapila Janaka Bandara; Director General of Agriculture, Dr. W. A. R. T. Wickramarachchi; senior officials of the Department of Agriculture; and a group of big onion farmers representing Dambulla and Galenbindunuwewa also took part in the discussion.