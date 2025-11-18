Woman shot dead in Meetiyagoda, motorcycle used in incident recovered

A woman working as a cashier at a restaurant in the Kiralagahawela area of the Meetiyagoda Police Division was shot last night (November 17) by two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle.

The 48 year old victim, a resident of Meetiyagoda, suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the Balapitiya Hospital, where she later died. Police later confirmed that she had also been operating a liquor outlet at the time of the shooting.

According to Police Spokesman ASP F. U. Wootler, the woman had been involved in drug trafficking and was the sister of Mahandura Nalin, an organised criminal. Investigators believe the killing was linked to an ongoing clash between two organised crime gangs.

Police say the gunmen used a nine millimetre firearm in the attack. Initial investigations also suggest that the shooting was carried out using a pistol type weapon, consistent with the recovered information.

The motorcycle suspected to have been used in the crime was discovered this morning by the Baddegama Police. It had been abandoned near the Ampegama Ambalama on the Batapola – Baddegama road, after officers received a tipoff. Police suspect the assailants left the motorcycle as they fled towards Baddegama via Aluthwala in Meetiyagoda.

Three police teams have been deployed to investigate the killing. ASP Wootler said the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the Meetiyagoda Police Officer in Charge.