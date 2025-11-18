Rasamanickam warns against stirring nationalism over Trincomalee temple issue

MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam of the Illankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) emphasized in Parliament of Sri Lanka yesterday (November 17) that nationalism should not be stirred up based on the issue that has arisen regarding the Sri Sambuddhajayanthi Bodhiraja Viharaya in Trincomalee.

He said that he had requested Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, as well as MPs Dayasiri Jayasekara, Dilith Jayaweera, Namal Rajapaksa and others, not to use this issue to provoke nationalism.

The MP further stated that such actions should not be used to attract crowds for the Opposition’s rally scheduled for November 21, and stressed that political interference should not be involved in any illegal activities.

“I told the Opposition Leader and everyone else not to justify illegal actions for political reasons. If something is wrong, say it is wrong. If this is a legally established temple and it has the required documents, then go meet the Divisional Secretary and follow the proper process.

Because if people come on a Sunday morning, a holiday, lay a foundation stone, complete the structure by Sunday night, and then say a statue will be placed at 9:30 PM, doesn’t that itself show there is something suspicious?

I believe this was done as preparation for the November 21 rally. MP Namal Rajapaksa is not here, but this is clearly an attempt to draw people to the November 21 gathering.

Do not sow nationalism in this country by engaging in illegal activities,” the MP stressed.