One dead after drowning at Galle Face

November 17, 2025

One person died after drowning while swimming at the Galle Face beach in Colombo on the evening of November 16, 2025.

The Sri Lanka Navy rescued two individuals after receiving information from the Fort Police Station and admitted them to the Colombo National Hospital.

One of the rescued individuals later passed away.

The deceased is a 19 year old resident of the Agarapatana area. The body has been placed at the mortuary of the Colombo National Hospital.

The Fort Police are conducting further investigations.