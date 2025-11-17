Kashmir man arrested over deadly New Delhi blast

November 17, 2025 - 8:42 am

Indian authorities have arrested a man from Indian-administered Kashmir in connection with the powerful car explosion that shook New Delhi last week, killing 12 people and injuring 32.

The blast took place on November 10, 2025 near the Red Fort, a major landmark in the capital. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Sunday (November 16) that it had detained Amir Rashid Ali after an extensive search operation. Officials said the car used in the attack was registered under his name.

According to investigators, Ali is suspected of working with the suicide bomber, identified as Umar Un Nabi. They believe Ali travelled from Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi to help buy the vehicle later used to carry explosives.

Authorities also reported that another vehicle linked to Nabi has been seized and is now being examined as part of the investigation.

The NIA said efforts are ongoing to trace additional suspects, if any, and to gather more evidence connected to the attack.

Following the New Delhi explosion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet condemned the incident as a “heinous terror act carried out by anti-national forces”. However, the government avoided pointing fingers at any country, especially Pakistan, amid rising concerns that such accusations could lead to heightened tensions. Modi had earlier stated in May that any major terror attack would be treated as an “act of war”.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, nine people died and nearly 30 others were injured late on Friday when a stockpile of seized explosives accidentally detonated at a police station in Srinagar, the main city of Indian-administered Kashmir. Several police officers and officials were among the victims.

Regional police said the Srinagar explosion was accidental and not linked to any armed groups. The incident occurred as security forces carried out raids across several northern Indian states. Kashmiri police said they have recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosive materials, including items used to make improvised explosive devices, such as chemicals, circuits and remote controls.