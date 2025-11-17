Sri Lanka doctors begin trade union action over budget concerns

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) in Sri Lanka says it will launch a trade union action from 8.00 AM today (November 17).

GMOA Media Spokesperson, Dr Chamil Wijesinghe, said the decision was taken to protest what they describe as the continued neglect of the health service and medical professionals in the 2026 Budget of Sri Lanka.

As part of the trade union action, hospitals in Sri Lanka will stop issuing recommendations for patients to buy medicines and medical equipment from outside when those items are not available in hospitals. Dr Wijesinghe added that recommendations for laboratory tests that are unavailable in hospitals will also not be issued for patients to obtain them externally.

He further stated that the GMOA will inform political party leaders, religious leaders, civil society organisations, and the public about what it says is the failure of the Budget to address the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka’s health system.

The Association has also decided that its members will not voluntarily participate in health camps and clinics organised by political groups from today onwards.

In addition, the GMOA says that assigning doctors to newly opened wards and units without having an adequate number of medical officers will be suspended.

Dr Wijesinghe added that a special discussion between the President of Sri Lanka and the GMOA Executive Committee is scheduled to take place this morning.