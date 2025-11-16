Sri Lanka’s tourism revenue hits $2.65 Billion in first 10 months of 2025

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka states that total tourism earnings received by Sri Lanka during the first 10 months of 2025 amount to USD 2,659 million.

Tourism earnings reported for October 2025 amount to USD 186.1 million.

The Central Bank further notes that this reflects a 4.9% increase compared to the USD 2,533.7 million earned during the first 10 months of 2024.

Meanwhile, according to the latest statistics from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, the total number of tourists who arrived in the country from January to November 12, 2025, is 1,972,957.

Of these, 443,622 tourists arrived from India, 180,592 from the United Kingdom, 144,308 from Russia, 123,053 from Germany, and 115,400 from China, according to the Tourism Development Authority.

The number of foreign tourists who arrived in the country during the period from November 1 to November 12 is 82,270.