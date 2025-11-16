Southern Province Governor Bandula Harischandra passes away

Posted by Editor on November 16, 2025 - 7:55 am

The Governor of the Southern Province, Bandula Harischandra, has passed away at the age of 62.

He died this morning (November 16) while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

Harischandra, a senior administrative officer and a respected public servant, was appointed as the Governor of the Southern Province last year (2024).

Throughout his long career in public service, he held several important positions, including ministerial secretary, district secretary, and head of multiple government institutions.