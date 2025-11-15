Sri Lanka proposes eco paper bags to cut polythene use

The Ministry of Environment was proposed to take the lead in producing an environmentally friendly paper bag to replace polythene bags, commonly known as “sili sili” bags in Sri Lanka.

This proposal was made by the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Agriculture and Resource Sustainability.

The proposal was presented during a Committee discussion on the plan to impose a charge on polythene bags when purchasing goods. The Chair questioned officials on whether charging a fee would actually help reduce the use of polythene.

The Chair also asked who had decided the amount to be charged. Officials responded that the current gazette does not mention any fee for “sili sili” bags.

The Committee met in Parliament on November 10 and 12, 2025, under the chairmanship of MP Hector Appuhamy. The meeting also reviewed the financial and physical progress of the 2025 budget proposals of the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic Resources and Marine Resources, and the Ministry of Environment.

In addition, several annual and performance reports of different institutions were examined and approved.

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and MPs Gnanamuththu Srineshan, Roshan Akmeemana, Chathuri Gangani, Susantha Kumara Nawarathna, Kitnan Selvaraj, Bhagya Sri Herath (Attorney at Law), Chithral Fernando (Attorney at Law), J.C. Alawathuwala, Sujeewa Senasinghe (Attorney at Law), and Upul Kithsiri also attended the Committee meeting.