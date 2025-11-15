Sri Lanka Medical Council warns doctors over unclear prescriptions
The Sri Lanka Medical Council says it has received several complaints from pharmacists and members of the public about unclear prescriptions issued by some doctors.
In a statement, the Council requested all medical professionals to strictly follow the official guidelines when writing and recommending prescriptions.
It stressed that these guidelines are important to protect the safety of patients and to avoid any risks caused by unclear instructions.
