Sri Lanka and United States sign new defence cooperation agreement

Posted by Editor on November 15, 2025 - 8:00 am

Sri Lanka and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 14, 2025 at the Ministry of Defence, marking a major step in strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retired) delivered the opening remarks at the event.

The MOU was signed by US Ambassador Julie Chung and Brigadier General Trenton Gibson, Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard, on behalf of the United States. Secretary of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retired) signed on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka.

The agreement sets up formal cooperation between the Montana National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard District 13, and the Sri Lanka Armed Forces under the U.S. Department of Defence State Partnership Program.

Deputy Minister Major General Jayasekara (Retired) said the MOU is an important milestone in the long standing defence Partnership between the two countries. He said it reflects shared strategic interests and a mutual commitment to work together. He also said the agreement will support capacity building, joint training, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, cyber defence, peacekeeping, CBRN response, and leadership development. He expressed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for the United States’ continued friendship and support.

US Ambassador Julie Chung spoke on the strong defence cooperation between the two nations. She said the United States values its deep and long lasting friendship with Sri Lanka and believes the renewed commitments under the MOU will help both countries share training and learn from each other.

With the signing of this MOU, Sri Lanka becomes part of the global network of 115 countries partnered with U.S. state National Guards under the State Partnership Program. The first joint activities under this partnership are planned for 2026 and will focus on disaster response, maritime domain awareness, and professional military education. The partnership will also support joint training, maritime cooperation to counter trafficking and illegal migration, crisis response, aviation operations, humanitarian assistance, and military and civilian disaster preparedness.

Both sides also exchanged mementoes to mark the signing.

Commanders of the Army and Navy, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, heads of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Disaster Management Centre and the National Authority for Implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, along with officials from the US Embassy, the Montana National Guard, and senior officials from the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs attended the event.