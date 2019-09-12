The Court of Appeal, setting aside the order of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, has allowed the revision application filed by former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Avant-Garde floating armoury case.

The Bribery Commission had filed a corruption charge against former Defence Secretary Rajapaksa and seven others alleging that the suspect had caused Rs.11.4 billion unlawful loss to the State when giving permission to Avant Garde Maritime Services to operate a floating armoury.

However, the High Court of Colombo dismissed the Revision Application against the Magistrate’s Court order earlier.

He then lodged a revision application stating that the rejection of his preliminary objections is unlawful, which was allowed by the Appeals Court to proceed today.