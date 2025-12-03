Apple steps in to help communities hit by severe storms in Asia

Posted by Editor on December 3, 2025 - 9:40 am

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a message of support for people affected by recent storms across Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

The storms have caused widespread damage, and Apple announced it will contribute to relief efforts and help with rebuilding in the hardest-hit areas.

Cook’s message highlights Apple’s commitment to helping communities in need during natural disasters.

Full message from Tim Cook:

Storms across Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka have devastated communities. At Apple, we’re thinking of everyone affected, and will be donating to relief and building efforts on the ground.