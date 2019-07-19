The special trial-at-bar today served indictments against Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and several others and granted bail in connection with the Treasury bond scam.

They were released on a cash bail of Rs. 1 million and two sureties of Rs. 2.5 million each by the high court.

The Attorney General requested the court to issue a warrant against former Central Bank governor Arjuna Mahendran and also to issue summons on Perpetual Treasuries Limited Director Ajan Punchihewa.

(Source: Daily Mirror)