The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) yesterday informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that US$100 million had been remitted from Saudi Arabia to build the Batticaloa Campus.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday issued an order directing Bank of Ceylon’s HQ branch Chief Manager to handover a detailed report pertaining to the money remitted.

In addition, the Magistrate also ordered the Main Operator of the Colombo Stock Exchange to submit a report regarding the investments done by directors of the Batticaloa Campus Private Limited at the Stock Exchange. The FCID also stated that they have initiated an investigation regarding the Batticaloa Campus Private Limited under the Money Laundering Act.

The Magistrate ordered the Stock Exchange to provide share investment records of the company directors, namely Mohomed Hizbullah Ahammed Hiraz, Mohomed Hizbullah Hifaz, Ahamed Maheer Mohomed Fazuul Jafary, Mohomed Fazeer Mohomed Zurei, Mohomed Hikran, Sei Mohomed Ismail and Don Kamal Dharmasiri Tennakoon.

The FCID told court that they initiated the investigation following a complaint lodged by MP Ven Athuraliye Rathana Thera.

The FCID said it would probe to verify whether the funds which were given to the campus were legal funds used for the development of the campus or used for terrorist activities.

The Thera in his complaint wanted an investigation to determine whether a banned company in Saudi Arabia had provided money to build the campus or to use it for the Easter Sunday attacks.

(Source: Daily News – By Shavini Madhara)