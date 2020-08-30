Former minister Arjuna Ranatunga has said he is willing to take over as United National Party (UNP) leader if the party wishes to offer him the post.

“Four members nominated themselves for the post during the Working Committee meeting. I also put forward my name,” Ranatunga said on Sunday.

The former parliamentarian added he knows how to rebuild the party although he is not a wealthy businessman or is dependant on such individuals.

“I know that I can do it. But I’m not greedy for it,” he stressed.

Ranatunga said he is not concerned about his wellbeing in the party and that it is important to unite party members and supporters.

The UNP is on the lookout for a new leader after its current leader Ranil Wickremesinghe signalled intentions to step down after the recent election defeat.

(Source: News 1st)