Arjuna Mahendran and Ajahn Punchihewa face arrest warrants in bond scam case
Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran and Perpetual Treasuries Limited Director Ajahn Gardiya Punchihewa were issued open warrants today (December 19) for their immediate arrest and production in court.
The warrants were issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage in connection with a case related to the Central Bank bond scam that occurred on February 27, 2015.
The Magistrate issued the warrants after the two suspects failed to appear in court despite being served notices to do so.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed charges against six suspects, accusing them of causing a loss exceeding Rs. 600 million to the government through bond transactions.
The Magistrate also directed prison officials to produce Arjun Aloysius, another suspect in the case, in court on the next hearing date.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka sets deadline for firearm return, warns of legal action December 19, 2024
- Arjuna Mahendran and Ajahn Punchihewa face arrest warrants in bond scam case December 19, 2024
- ADB grants $150 million to boost Sri Lanka’s power grid and renewable energy December 19, 2024
- Cabinet approves review of State-Owned Non-Commercial institutions in Sri Lanka December 19, 2024
- Sri Lanka extends doctors’ retirement age to 63 December 19, 2024