Sri Lanka sets deadline for firearm return, warns of legal action

Posted by Editor on December 19, 2024 - 9:18 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has announced that all firearms issued to civilians for personal protection must be submitted for inspection before January 20, 2025.

Licensees are required to return their firearms to the Ministry of Defence for review and inspection.

Legal action will be taken against those who fail to meet this deadline, under the Firearm Ordinance No. 33 of 1916.

The Ministry has emphasized that only one firearm will be issued per person for personal protection, after considering intelligence reports.

In addition, a significant number of firearms and ammunition, issued by the Sri Lanka Army and Sri Lanka Police, must be returned to the government before December 31, 2024.

Around 85% of licensees have already returned their firearms following the initial announcement.

Those who have submitted appeals to retain their firearms were instructed to submit the necessary documents and their firearms for review. The deadline for submitting appeals was October 30, 2024.

The Ministry of Defence has called on all licensees to follow these directives and hand over their firearms to the nearest police stations by the stipulated dates.